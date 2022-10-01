Bondly Price Down 13.2% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

