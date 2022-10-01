Bottos Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $294,691.30 and approximately $13,721.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00144319 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.57 or 0.01795032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00253276 BTC.

About Bottos

The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.