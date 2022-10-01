Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.17 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.