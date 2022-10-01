Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

