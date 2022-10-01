Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of McKesson by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 719.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCK opened at $339.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

