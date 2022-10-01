Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,551 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 309,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $80,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Down 2.5 %

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

NYSE:FDX opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

