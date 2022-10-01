Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $444.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
