BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

BPT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 154,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.405 per share. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.07%. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

