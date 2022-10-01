Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Braskem Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BAK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 192,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,969. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Braskem has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
Institutional Trading of Braskem
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.