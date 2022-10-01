Bright Union (BRIGHT) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Bright Union has a total market cap of $150,642.35 and $15,219.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bright Union has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One Bright Union coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,304.29 or 0.99990303 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064905 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00065113 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082757 BTC.

Bright Union Coin Profile

BRIGHT is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2021. Bright Union’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bright Union Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BrightID is a social identity network that allows people to prove to applications that they aren’t using multiple accounts. It solves the unique identity problem through the creation and analysis of a social graph. BrightID is a public good that exists for the benefit of humanity. It is a decentralized, open-source technology seeking to reform identity verification–and thus lay the groundwork for a free and democratic society. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bright Union directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bright Union should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bright Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

