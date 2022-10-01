BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $617.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,968,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $24,622,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 505,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

