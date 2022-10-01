BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.
BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $617.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58.
BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,968,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $24,622,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 505,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter.
BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.