Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. 11,347,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

