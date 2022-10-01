Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) PT at $645.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $645.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPEAF. Barclays decreased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

