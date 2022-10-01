Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) PT at $7.35

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 target price on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

NYSE:IS opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.97. ironSource has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 109.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

