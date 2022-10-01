Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price at $71.20

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Kellogg Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of K opened at $69.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

