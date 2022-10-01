Brokerages Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Target Price at $90.80

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ManTech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ManTech International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.98 on Friday. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

