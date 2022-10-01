Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Target Price at C$144.80

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$144.80.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,250.02. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,250.02. Insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $7,012,911 in the last quarter.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$141.80 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$156.62. The stock has a market cap of C$68.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$145.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.87.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.