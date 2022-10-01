BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

BTRS Stock Performance

BTRS opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. BTRS has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTRS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 37.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,661 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,363 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BTRS by 24.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,994,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 583,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in BTRS by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 649,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

