Busy DAO (BUSY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $131,169.00

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Busy DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Busy DAO has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Busy DAO Profile

Busy DAO’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Busy DAO is busy.technology.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

