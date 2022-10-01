Bytom Price Tops $0.0088 (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. Bytom has a total market cap of $15.50 million and $2.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00087959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00066565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007873 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,770,307,519 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.