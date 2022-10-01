Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,053. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

CABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

