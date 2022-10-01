Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 29.5% in September

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CHW stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,789. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $10.71.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
