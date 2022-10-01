Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 107,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 68,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

