Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 3,556 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 293,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,085. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.75 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

