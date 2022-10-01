Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 3,579 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 0.5% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,212. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

