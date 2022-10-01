Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.51 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 1,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38.

About Capitec Bank

(Get Rating)

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.