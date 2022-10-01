Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,152 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $144.42 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

