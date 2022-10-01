CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity at CarMax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CarMax by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in CarMax by 231.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in CarMax by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

