carVertical Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 2% against the US dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $1,790.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About carVertical
carVertical launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,895,342,499 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.
Buying and Selling carVertical
