CasinoCoin (CSC) Trading 11.5% Higher This Week

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $108,589.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00144454 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.01799229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00253274 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin (CSC) is a digital currency, developed specifically for the regulated gaming industry. The CasinoCoin project is led by a team dedicated and experienced in working within the regulated gambling sector and crypto e-gaming sectors. With this as a focal point, features and tools have been customized to meet both the needs of the users and the operators.Between April and June 2021 CasinoCoin performed a token swap from the CSC Ledger (CSCL) to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The token swap took place off-exchange only.For users:CasinoCoin is powered by the XRP Ledger and gives users low transaction costs, speed and security, with near instant deposits and withdrawals. For Operators:CasinoCoin gives online casinos access to a new pool of potential players, already KYC verified in the CasinoCoin Wallet, ready to spend their CSC token at the casino sites integrated into the Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

