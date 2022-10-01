Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.