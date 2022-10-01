CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.88

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $9.57. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 399,654 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.33 million, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $224,799. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,367.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 575,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 143,223 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

