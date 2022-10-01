Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 694,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 180,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,132. The firm has a market cap of $566.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 53.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.