Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Update

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 781,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 618,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,057.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,482 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at $18,944,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Certara by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 856,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

