Charli3 Trading Down 84.2% Over Last Week (C3)

Charli3 (C3) traded 62.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Charli3 has traded down 84.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Charli3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Charli3 has a total market cap of $748,524.00 and approximately $331,107.00 worth of Charli3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Charli3

Charli3 was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. Charli3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charli3’s official Twitter account is @Oraclecharli3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Charli3’s official website is charli3.io.

Charli3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CHARLI3 is an open-source decentralized oracle to the Cardano Network. CHARLI3 is the platform that provides and verifies data (initially focused on blockchain economic values) for blockchain applications. CHARLI3 is a firm believer in decentralization and open access to accurate information accessed safely and efficiently. The contracts and updates will be open to the public. CHARLI3 will utilize blockchain-based rewards for node operators verifying data.Beyond the incentives of the Charli3 (C3) token as a reward, it will also act as operator based governance for data consensus and community changes. Larger stakes are associated with ELO based reputations and aid in consensus as above and future platform governance in a decentralized fashion. This allows for the integrity of the platform to be maintained over the long term.”

