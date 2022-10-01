Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.82.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.94 and a 52 week high of $753.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.59.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

