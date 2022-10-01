Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Check-Cap Trading Down 29.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEKZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

