Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $117.05

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.05 and last traded at $117.44, with a volume of 2405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.22.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

