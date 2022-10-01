Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 46 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.80. The stock had a trading volume of 563,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $672.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

