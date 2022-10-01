Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.