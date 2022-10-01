Chicago Capital LLC Buys 29,062 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 2.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $47,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EW traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.