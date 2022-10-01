Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,354 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $40,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGND. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -187.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $169.98.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.