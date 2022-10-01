Chicago Capital LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

