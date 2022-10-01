Chicago Capital LLC Sells 2,605 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ziff Davis worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,930,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. 360,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

