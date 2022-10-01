China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 2,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

