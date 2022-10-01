China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.61

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $16.68. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

