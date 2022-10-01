China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.61

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $16.68. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
