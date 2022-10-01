China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LFC. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Life Insurance
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
