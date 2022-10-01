China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LFC. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Price Performance

China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Life Insurance

About China Life Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.