Chintai Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $21.16 Million (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Chintai has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Chintai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Chintai has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Chintai

Chintai was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 981,822,530 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Chintai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chintai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

