Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Down 2%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 1,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3068 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.