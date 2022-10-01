Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $277.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $296.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

